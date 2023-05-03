From Iceland — DesignMarch Kicks Off Today

DesignMarch activities are scheduled to take place in different parts of the city starting today, May and will run until Sunday, May 7.

Some of our today’s highlights include:

Design Talks (Harpa, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík)

Opening Party (Arctic Space, 18:00-20:00)

Fró(u)n, a research that explores the development of a collection of sex toys produced using Icelandic clay and porcelain (Hafnartorg, Kolagata, 101 Reykjavík, 18:00-21:00)

21st-century pottery, the exhibition showcases distinctive pottery-inspired items of this century crafted using native Icelandic resources as well as a blend of new and reused plastic materials (Kolaportið Kaffihús & Bar, Tryggvagata 19, 101 Reykjavík, 18:00-21:00)

Gentle glow, Hanna Dís Whitehead’s experiments of locally sourced wool and oat straw (Gallery Port, Laugavegur 32, 101 Reykjavík, 18:00-20:00)

Intervals, Baldvin Hlynsson’s exhibition that connects music, art and physics (Harpa, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, 18:00-20:00)

Pizza time, Studio Flétta and Ýrúrarí invite you to grab a pizza made of wool offcuts (Gallery Port, Laugavegur 32, 101 Reykjavík, 18:00-20:00)

Sky is the limit, 66 North presents 11 kites made of leftover outdoor fabric (Bryggjugata, Hafnartorg, 18:00-20:00)