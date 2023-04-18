From Iceland — Deig's Bakery Responds to Criticism Over Increased Prices

Photo by Art Bicnick

Local bakery Deig has found itself in the spotlight after a photo of their menu was shared on Twitter last Thursday, showing a significant increase in the price of their “poor man’s offer.” The offer, which previously cost 1,000 krónur, now costs 1,850 ISK, prompting social media users to express surprise and criticism, mbl.is reports.

The owners of Deig’s have responded, explaining that the price increase was necessary due to rising costs of raw materials and other expenses. Part owner Markús Ingi Guðnason said staff costs have increased by 32 percent since the war in Ukraine broke out early last year, and interest rates have also skyrocketed. Moreover, the cost of raw material has risen by between 15 and 40 percent, with some products like cream cheese increasing by 78 percent.

The poor man’s offer includes a bagel, a donut or other pastry, and a drink of your choice, which Markús Ingi believes is worth the current price of 1,850 ISK.

Some visitors to the bakery have even suggested it was time for Deig’s to raise its prices. Markús Ingi said that some French customers had said to them, “It’s time for you to raise the price!” However, he also acknowledged that some regulars had suggested changing the name of the offer, as it may no longer be fitting. Despite this, he says that people still come into the bakery and order the poor man’s offer without looking at the menu.

Deig’s is not the only restaurant or bakery to have faced rising costs due to the pandemic. Many businesses around the world have had to increase their prices to cover expenses such as rising costs of raw materials, labor, and rent.