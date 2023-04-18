From Iceland — 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Iceland

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Iceland

Published April 18, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck just west of Grímsey island on the morning of April 18, visir.is reports. The earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers and was followed by several aftershocks with magnitudes over two.

According to local resident Bjarki Sigurðsson, there have been numerous earthquakes in the region since a big earthquake earlier this month. While there were a few smaller earthquakes just prior to the 4.2 magnitude earthquake, the aftershocks were significantly larger. None of the aftershocks measured over three on the Richter scale, but the largest reached 2.6.

The earthquake and its aftershocks were felt by residents of nearby towns and villages. Fortunately, there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.

Iceland is no stranger to seismic activity, as it sits atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a divergent tectonic plate boundary. The island experiences thousands of earthquakes every year, most of which go unnoticed. However, larger earthquakes like this one can cause concern among locals and tourists alike.

Authorities are urging residents to remain calm and stay informed about any potential risks. They also remind everyone to be prepared with emergency supplies and a plan in case of future earthquakes or other natural disasters.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Deig’s Bakery Responds to Criticism Over Increased Prices

Deig’s Bakery Responds to Criticism Over Increased Prices

by

News
Grapevine New Music Picks: Nanna, Þórir Georg, Elín Hall & More

Grapevine New Music Picks: Nanna, Þórir Georg, Elín Hall & More

by

News
Grapevine Events: City Library Anniversary, Solaris Fundraiser, Salóme Katrín & More

Grapevine Events: City Library Anniversary, Solaris Fundraiser, Salóme Katrín & More

by

News
Tragic Drowning in Vestmannaeyjahöfn

Tragic Drowning in Vestmannaeyjahöfn

by

News
Puffins Return to Grímsey, Bringing Signs of Spring With Them

Puffins Return to Grímsey, Bringing Signs of Spring With Them

by

News
Icelandic Skier Breaks National Record

Icelandic Skier Breaks National Record

by

Show Me More!