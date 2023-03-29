From Iceland — Pickpocketing On The Rise At Þingvellir National Park

Pickpocketing On The Rise At Þingvellir National Park

Published March 29, 2023

One of Iceland’s top tourist destinations, Þingvellir National Park has been hit by a spate of pickpocketing incidents over the past month, visir.is reports. Five cases of pickpocketing have been reported by tourists visiting Haki and other busy areas in Almannagjá. The incidents have been reported to the police and the National Park is doing its best to assist the authorities. Temporary signs have also been put up reminding visitors to take care of their belongings.

The problem is not unique to Þingvellir. The National Park has urged tour operators to make their guests aware of the danger of pickpocketing. Guide and driver, Jakob Narfi Hjaltason, reported that two tourists travelling with a group he led recently were victims of organised pickpockets while visiting Þingvellir and Geysi. The thieves stole a total of US$1,800 and the victims only realized what had happened when it was too late. The thieves used distraction techniques, such as asking the victim to take a picture while stealing their belongings.

The victims were tourists from the United States and Jakob believes the thieves targeted them because they carried cash instead of cards. He posted about the incidents on Facebook as a precaution and hopes more security cameras will be installed in the area.

