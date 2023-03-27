From Iceland — Tax Evasion Case Against Jónsi Dismissed

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelandic band Sigur Rós was accused of tax evasion in 2018, which the band denied, stating that it was a misunderstanding. The public prosecutor pursued charges of tax fraud against the band’s lead singer, Jónsi, while charges against other members were dropped. However, as RÚV reports, the case against Jónsi has now been dismissed.

The National Court dismissed the charges against Jónsi on March 24, while the accounting firm Frakk was acquitted on the grounds that it is not possible to charge a person for the same offence twice. Jónsi and his accountant were accused of failing to submit the company’s tax returns for the years 2010 to 2014, equalling to 146 million ISK (1 million USD). Thirteen properties, two cars, two motorcycles and shares owned by Jónsi were frozen in connection with the the case.

In a report submitted by the singer’s lawyer to the district court, it was stated that he had already paid 18.3 million ISK due to the imposition of pressure by the National Tax Administration.

Sigur Rós members have earlier called the trial unjust, with Jónsi complaining that despite years promoting the country, Iceland is “now treating [them] like criminals.”

The case against other band members was dismissed in 2021.