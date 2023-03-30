From Iceland — Condor Cancels Scheduled Flights to Akureyri and Egilsstaðir for 2023

Photo by

Those hoping to fly direct from Germany to North or East Iceland are out of luck. German airline Condor has announced that its scheduled flights from Frankfurt to Akureyri and Egilsstaðir, which were scheduled to start in mid-May and run until October, have been cancelled for 2023, Visir reports. Icelandic airport operator Isavia cited late marketing as the reason for the cancellation.

According to Isavia manager Sigrún Björk Jakobsdóttir, the project with Condor did not succeed this year, but there is hope that there will be direct flights by 2024. She said airlines’ interest in international flights to the north and east is constantly growing and the availability of international flights through Akureyri airport has never been greater.

“We have heard from Condor that they have full confidence in Icelandic destinations, especially in the east and north,” she said. “Research by the Icelandic Tourist Board shows that tourists who come here are very interested in revisiting the country and exploring new parts of the country, and the German market is one of the most important markets for Icelandic tourism.”

Isavia also stressed the importance of offering access to the country through new portals in line with the government’s policy of promoting tourism in all parts of the country.