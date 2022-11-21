From Iceland — Iceland Invites Tourists For An Out-Of-This-World Experience

Iceland Invites Tourists For An Out-Of-This-World Experience

Published November 21, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Visit Iceland

It was just last summer that Visit Iceland has caught international media attention with a bold marketing campaign suggesting you to ‘outhourse your emails’ while travelling to Iceland.

Less than six months later, Iceland’s official marketing office is back at it again with a new promo video, “Mission: Iceland”, that has already reached over 350k views on YouTube.

“With all of its otherworldly experiences, a trip to Iceland will take your breath away. Not literally, though. We have oxygen,” reads the campaign description. The creators encourage tourists willing to spend millions of dollars for an interplanetary flight to save money and visit Iceland instead.

The website even features a calculator for you to get a better idea what $1,000,000 would get you in Iceland.

“Hopefully we convinced you Iceland is better than space,” says the campaign.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
More Than Twice As Much Blood As Recommended Is Taken From Mares In Iceland

More Than Twice As Much Blood As Recommended Is Taken From Mares In Iceland

by

News
Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

by

News
Men Who Have Sex With Men May Soon Be Allowed To Donate Blood

Men Who Have Sex With Men May Soon Be Allowed To Donate Blood

by

News
Old Photo From Reykjavík Sparks Discussion About Time Travel

Old Photo From Reykjavík Sparks Discussion About Time Travel

by

News
Trans Day Of Remembrance Memorialised In Iceland

Trans Day Of Remembrance Memorialised In Iceland

by

News
All Services For Foreigners Might Soon Be Available Through One Organisation

All Services For Foreigners Might Soon Be Available Through One Organisation

by

Show Me More!