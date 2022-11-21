From Iceland — Trans Day Of Remembrance Memorialised In Iceland

Photo by Harpa Concert Hall

November 20th is the Trans Day of Remembrance, wherein trans people the world over honour those who lost their lives to transphobia over the past 12 months, whether to murder or suicide. Iceland was no exception, as the trans community in Reykjavík and beyond took part in the memorial.

For the occasion, Harpa Concert Hall lit up the building in the colours of the trans flag, posting, “The international Trans Day of Remembrance is held annually on November 20. The day is meant to remember trans people who have been murdered or taken their own lives. Although Iceland is ahead of many countries, there are still trans people in Iceland who die because of prejudice, discrimination or exclusion.”

Reykjavík City Hall flew trans flags in front of their building as well. Nearby, at the offices of the National Queer Organisation, trans people and their allies gathered to remember those lost.

This memorial included speeches, poetry, music, and the lighting of candles in silence.

From October 1 2021 through September 20 2022, 390 trans people had their lives taken by violence. Most recently, Daniel Aston, a trans man, was murdered at a mass shooting at a queer club in Colorado Springs last Saturday night.