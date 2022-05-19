From Iceland — Iceland Invites You To "Outhorse" Your Emails

Photo by Visit Iceland

Iceland is known for its outside-the-box promotional campaigns. Two years ago, Visit Iceland came up with an idea to help people release their stress and let them scream into the Icelandic landscape. This time, you’re invited to disconnect from work and let the horses of Iceland reply to your emails.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us! We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site for booking tours!

The campaign lets you choose a real Icelandic horse, claimed to “know the real corporate buzzwords”. Currently, you can choose between three horses.

Visit Iceland has conducted an international survey for the campaign. According to the survey results, 55% of respondents said they check their work email once or more a day while on holiday. Almost 60% of respondents said that their managers, colleagues and clients expected to get an answer from them during the holidays, and only 44% said that they come to work after work after the holidays.

The campaign hopes to change it. “OutHourse your inbox and free up your vacation,” says the campaign’s motto. You can check out the promo video here or below: