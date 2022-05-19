From Iceland — Icelandic Arctic Foxes Star In A Netflix Series

Photo by Jonatan Pie/Unsplash

Icelandic Arctic foxes appeared in a new Netflix series ‘Wild Babies’, RÚV reports. The eight-part series explores the life journeys of baby animals as well as the challenges they experience trying to survive in harsh nature.

Other animals that are highlighted in the series include baby lions, penguins, pangolins, seals, orangutans, capuchin monkeys, and more. The series takes place in several locations, spanning from Costa Rica, South Africa to Iceland. Helena Bonham Carter narrates the series.

Iceland’s Arctix foxes appear in the seventh episode called “Hostile Homes”. The episode was shot in the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in the Westfjords. It was the first time ever Arctic foxes have been filmed swimming.

The production company Humble Bee worked on the series. The company has worked on many of David Attenborough’s films in the past. You can catch ‘Wild Babies here.