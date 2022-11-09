From Iceland — Tax Evasion Case To Continue Against Jónsi

Photo by Art Bicnick

In 2018, members of Sigur Rós were accused of tax evasion. The band denied all accusations, saying this must have been a misunderstanding. Earlier this week, it became known that the public prosecutor will proceed with the charges of tax fraud against Sigur Rós lead singer Jónsi (Jón Þór Birgisson).

Charges against other band members have been cleared out. According to Bjarnfréður Ólafsson, Sigur Rós’ defense attorney, the prosecutor will go after Jónsi’s personal tax statements and those of his company, Frakkur.

Jónsi and his accountant are accused of not having submitted the company’s tax returns for the years 2010 to 2014, equalling to 146 million ISK (1 million USD). Thirteen properties, two cars, two motorcycles and shares owned by Jónsi were frozen in connection with the investigation of the case.

In a report submitted by the singer’s lawyer to the district court, it was stated that he had already paid 18.3 million due to the imposition of pressure by the National Tax Administration.

Sigur Rós members have earlier called the trial unjust, with Jónsi complaining that despite years promoting Iceland, Iceland is “now treating [them] like criminals.”