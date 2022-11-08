From Iceland — New In Town: Plantan

New In Town: Plantan

Published November 8, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Áki Lind Árnason

Plantan has been open for a few months now, but we couldn’t just pass by without telling you about it. A new 100% vegan coffee house is always a good idea, and if it also serves food, that’s just a win win for everyone.

Plantan is located in 101, at Njálsgata 64

Plantan offers dishes of the day and soups served with freshly baked focaccia and hummus. We tried the butternut squash one, but are definitely coming back for the asparagus one as well. Beware: lots of people with laptops (us included), and it’s closed on Mondays.

