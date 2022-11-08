From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Asylum Seekers, Politics And Iceland Airwaves

In this edition of the Icelandic Roundup, editor-in-chief Valur Grettison and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine talk about the controversy surrounding the deportation of over a dozen people seeking international protection in Iceland, including a family with small children and a man who uses a wheelchair.

They also talk about a recent leadership struggle in the Conservative Party, and recap some of the fun times at Iceland Airwaves.

