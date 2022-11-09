From Iceland — RVK Newscast 222: Prosecutor Appeals Case Against Sigur Rós Lead Singer

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic nation was appalled by the National Commissioner’s procedure when deporting fifteen asylum seekers last week. A photo of a disabled man being carried into a car by police officers has sparked protests on the streets. Read more here.

And more about the National Commissioner: her father is one of the suspects in the alleged terrorist plot that was foiled this autumn. He was questioned at his home and in a leaked report it appears that he tried repeatedly to use his daughter’s political position to his advance during the police interview. Read more here.

The prosecutor in Iceland has decided to appeal the tax evasion case against Jónsi, the lead singer from Sigur Rós. Jónsi, as well as his other bandmates, were acquitted of tax evasion in juridical court last year. The prosecutor had originally indicated they would appeal this acquittal against the whole band, but has decided to only go forward with the case against Jónsi. Read our interview with band member Kjartan Sveinsson here.

