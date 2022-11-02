From Iceland — Father Of National Police Commissioner Reportedly Sold Illegal Firearms

Photo by Noah Wulf/Wikimedia Commons

Guðjón Valdimarsson, the father of National Commissioner of the Police Sigríður Björk Guðjónsdóttir, is reported to have made and sold illegal firearms in Iceland, RÚV reports.

He last came to national attention when the National Commissioner recused itself from the ongoing terrorism investigation, on the grounds that Guðjón’s home was amongst the places police searched in connection with the case. Guðjón is a well known gunsmith and weapons retailer, and his home was amongst the 17 that police searched in the course of their investigations.

It has been reported that a man was found guilty in Appellate Court earlier this year of owning a semi-automatic AR-15. The man contended that he did not alter the gun himself but rather got the rifle this way from Guðjón, which is an illegal alteration of a firearm by Icelandic law. Guðjón was called before the court and he denied these allegations. The matter was not explored further.

However, gunsmith Agnar Guðjónsson told reporters that a semi-automatic rifle was given to him that was said to have been bought from Guðjón. The owners of the gun realised that it was illegal, and wanted Agnar to alter the fire rate to make it legal.

Police have not disclosed what connection, if any, Guðjón has to the ongoing terrorism investigation.