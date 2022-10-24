From Iceland — Two Sixteen-Year-Olds Damaged Twelve Cars

Photo by Police / Photo: HMH

Two sixteen-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of having damaged twelve cars in Breiðholt, reports Vísir.

Children’s protection was called in and a report was taken from them at the police station due to the vandalism.

A few other arrests took place over the weekend. Two men were arrested before midnight last night when a report was received that they were entering a building with ongoing construction. The informant said he saw the men carrying things out of the house. They were arrested as they were driving away from the scene. The man behind the wheel is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and the car is suspected of having been stolen. The men were kept in police custody last night.

Two people were stopped by the police last night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and one of them turned out to be without a license. One was stopped after a speed check, driving over 100 kilometres per hour on a street where the speed limit is 60. Another was stopped for the third time and was found to be without a license.

A traffic accident was reported at nine o’clock last night on Heiðmerkurvegur. A 17-year-old driver lost control of a car that ended up off the road and overturned. Both the driver and passengers went to the emergency department with their parents. Their injuries are unknown.