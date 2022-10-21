From Iceland — Icelanders Take Part In A Fundraiser To Send The Bullied Girl To Florida

Earlier this week we reported about a twelve-year-old girl from Hafnarfjörður that has been bullied and abused by a group of children of the same age. Icelanders have shown solidarity towards the bullied girl, Ísabella Von, and participated in a special fundraiser so that her and her mother can go on a trip to Florida, reports Vísir.

According to the girl’s mother, Sædís Hrönn Samúelsdóttir, her daughter has been bullied for about a year. It is believed that about thirty children have participated in this, both her fellow students from Hraunvalla School in Hafnarfjörður and students from other schools. The girl has been repeatedly told to take her own life.

Ísabella herself spoke on her experience of bullying in the evening news at on Stöð 2. Her story has provoked a strong reaction in society due to the state of bullying and violence in Iceland, but above all sympathy for Ísabella. Greetings of support have been showered on her.

Ísabella’s aunt, Ingibjörg Gróa, held a fundraiser last night. A significant amount of money was collected in a very short time. In a status update on Facebook, Ingibjörg told about the happy news.

“Just now, I informed Ísabella Von that thanks to a donation by over hundreds of our compatriots, she and her mother can now go to Florida,” said Ingibjörg Gróa.

