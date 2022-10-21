From Iceland — RVK Newscast 219: Death On Kirkjufell

Photo by Art Bicnick

A tourist has died while climbing Kirkjufell on the Snæfellsnes peninsula. The man, who was in his thirties, was part of a group of climbers who had summited the mountain, but he subsequently died after falling more than ten metres. Read more here.

A twelve year old girl from the town of Hafnarfjörður tried to take her own life as a result of extreme bullying. The girl and her mother went forward to the media to make public the extent of the abuse she was experiencing, and also heavily criticised the school that the victim and her abusers attend for not doing enough. Read more here.

The case of potential terrorist activity in Iceland continues to develop. Several key individuals have been called in to provide statements in relation to their names being included in conversations between the suspects, generally in regards to causing them harm or death. The suspects are still in custody, although no longer being held in isolation. Keep up to date with with the latest information here.

