From Iceland — Foreign Tourist Dies On Mt. Kirkjufell

A foreign tourist died yesterday after a fatal fall on Mt. Kirkjufell on the Snæfellsnes peninsula, reports RÚV reports.

The man in his early thirties was in a group of tourists who had reached the top of the mountain when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is not known, but the man fell at least ten meters and died instantly.

The accident occurred around 16:00 yesterday. It took two hours for the Coast Guard’s helicopter to arrive at the scene. The helicopter was on its way back from a mission in Þórshöfn.

No further information about the man is known at the moment. This is the second time in four years that a fatal accident happened on Mt. Kirkjufell.