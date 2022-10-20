From Iceland — No More Free Parking For Electric Cars In Reykjavík Starting 2023

Photo by Art Bicnick

Rules that allow electric and hydrogen cars to be parked for free in Reykjavík’s paid parking lots for up to 90 minutes at a time will expire at the end of the year. The city’s Environment and Planning Council approved a proposal to that effect at a meeting yesterday, reports RÚV.

The city believes that enough cars now run on electricity so that incentives are no longer needed.

The first rules for so-called eco-friendly cars came into effect in 2007. Then they not only covered electric and hydrogen cars, but also gasoline cars as long as they emitted less than 120g of carbon dioxide per kilometer driven.

The rules have since been tightened several times and in recent years have only covered cars that are less than five meters long and run either solely on electricity or hydrogen.

Owners of such cars have been able to get clock dials from the city, which they set when parking, entitling them to park for free in paid parking lots for up to 90 minutes. This will come to an end with the new year.