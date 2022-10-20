From Iceland — The Bookmobile Is Probably Drawing To A Close

The Bookmobile Is Probably Drawing To A Close

Published October 20, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Borgarbókasafn

After over 50 years of service, the Bookmobile “The Chief” is probably drawing to an end, MBL reports.

Chosen as one of our favourite libraries, the bus could typically be found at numerous locations, and was most commonly spotted near Kringlan.

The Chief is funded by Reykjavík City Libraries, and their new budget recommends shutting down service of the bus due to high demands from the city to streamline their funding.

While this service has been in operation for decades, this particular vehicle is 22 years old and is in dire need of repairs and renovation, which librarian Pálína Magnús­dótt­ir says will cost about 100 million ISK. “It’s not planned to renovate it, at least not this year. But we’ve waited to do so for a few years now.”

The Chief has been a boon to children and the elderly alike, often stopping at schools and nursing homes to provide reading materials. It will be missed, and we all hope it will return as soon as possible.

