From Iceland — Earthquakes Off The Coast Of Reykjanes And In The North

Published October 17, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Some seismic activity kicked off last night close to Reykjanes peninsula, according to the latest data from the Icelandic Met Office, but there are as yet no indications that a volcano is set to erupt.

According to seismic readings, the activity began yesterday at Eldeyjarboði, a skerry located nearly 60km southwest of the peninsula.

Going solely by quakes measured at a magnitude of 3.0, the first such quake began at 20:32, when a 3.1 struck. The largest quake was measured at 4.4 at 22:11. There were also some quakes greater than 3.0 at Geirfugladrangur, another skerry near Reykjanes, although none which reached the highest magnitudes of the ones at Eldeyjarboði.

The Met Office also reports an earthquake swarm in North Iceland, near Flateyjarskagi. No injuries have been reported at the time of this writing.

Earthquakes occur in Iceland every day, but most of them are very small, which is why quakes are typically not reported on unless they exceed a magnitude of 3.

