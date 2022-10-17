From Iceland — Danish Brand Steals The Idea Of Icelandic Design Studio

Photo by Screenshot from Martin Clausen's post

On Friday, Icelandic design studio Flétta has announced that its minute candleholder was knocked-off by Danish brand Ferm Living. The news immediately caught attention of designers both in Iceland and abroad.

The minute candleholder was launched back in 2018, in a collaboration between Adorno Design and studio Flétta. Each candleholder takes approximately one minute to make.

Danish designer Martin Clausen, co-founder of Adorno Design, said on Instagram: “It saddens me to see a Danish brand like @fermliving stealing that idea, and not only creating unfair competition for a small studio, but more destroying the very purpose of this beautiful message completely.”

He added: “The reason brands get away with this is because consumers care less about authenticity and more about price.”

Ferm Living has not yet spoken against the accusations.