From Iceland — Danish Brand Steals The Idea Of Icelandic Design Studio

Danish Brand Steals The Idea Of Icelandic Design Studio

Published October 17, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot from Martin Clausen's post

On Friday, Icelandic design studio Flétta has announced that its minute candleholder was knocked-off by Danish brand Ferm Living. The news immediately caught attention of designers both in Iceland and abroad.

The minute candleholder was launched back in 2018, in a collaboration between Adorno Design and studio Flétta. Each candleholder takes approximately one minute to make.

Danish designer Martin Clausen, co-founder of Adorno Design, said on Instagram: “It saddens me to see a Danish brand like @fermliving stealing that idea, and not only creating unfair competition for a small studio, but more destroying the very purpose of this beautiful message completely.”

He added: “The reason brands get away with this is because consumers care less about authenticity and more about price.”

Ferm Living has not yet spoken against the accusations.

