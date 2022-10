From Iceland — New Names Approved By The Icelandic Naming Committee

Photo by by TommyBee/Wikimedia Commons

Nine requests were considered at a meeting of the Icelandic Naming Committee earlier this month, and all of them were approved, reports Vísir.

On the website of the Naming Committee you can see that the committee has approved the given names Elfríd, Salomína, Hanný, Elio, Birningur, Vana, Salvía and Lauf, which is in the register of gender-neutral names.

The committee also approved the middle name Úlfstaður.

The rulings on the names state what conditions the names must meet in order to be accepted: