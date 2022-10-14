From Iceland — New Names Approved By The Icelandic Naming Committee

New Names Approved By The Icelandic Naming Committee

Published October 14, 2022



by TommyBee/Wikimedia Commons

Nine requests were considered at a meeting of the Icelandic Naming Committee earlier this month, and all of them were approved, reports Vísir.

On the website of the Naming Committee you can see that the committee has approved the given names Elfríd, Salomína, Hanný, Elio, Birningur, Vana, Salvía and Lauf, which is in the register of gender-neutral names.

The committee also approved the middle name Úlfstaður.

The rulings on the names state what conditions the names must meet in order to be accepted:

  • A given name must be able to take the Icelandic possessive case or have a tradition in the Icelandic language.

  • The name must not violate the Icelandic language system.

  • It shall be written in accordance with the general writing rules of the Icelandic language, unless there is a tradition for other writing methods.

  • A given name must not be such that it can be a nuisance to the nominee.
