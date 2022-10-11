From Iceland — Two Men Suspected Of Murder Have Now Been Released

Photo by Police / Photo: HMH

The two men detained by the police in connection with the suspected murder of a woman in the Laugardalur neighbourhood have been released, reports RÚV.

Two men were in custody after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in the Laugardalur neighbourhood of Reykjavík on Saturday. Following the announcement of the police in the capital area this morning, the two men have been released.

According to the police, the woman’s death was not caused by criminal means. The announcement also says that during the police and forensic pathologist examination, unclear aspects that required further examination emerged.



The conclusion of the forensic pathologist is that the injuries sustained by the deceased did not lead to her death. No further information is known at this time.

The woman’s death in Reykjavík marks the second time in a week that a murder has been reported in Iceland, the previous one occurring in North Iceland on October 4th, and marks the fourth this year alone.