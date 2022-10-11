From Iceland — Two Men Suspected Of Murder Have Now Been Released

Two Men Suspected Of Murder Have Now Been Released

Published October 11, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Police / Photo: HMH

The two men detained by the police in connection with the suspected murder of a woman in the Laugardalur neighbourhood have been released, reports RÚV.

Get the new Reykjavík Grapevine issue with Björk on the cover! We got the privilege of interviewing Björk on her new album, and you can get her incredible new record with your issue here or get it in a double issue bundle along with the September issue. You can also join our High Five club to support our journalism and get the Björk web issue sent to your inbox.

Two men were in custody after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in the Laugardalur neighbourhood of Reykjavík on Saturday. Following the announcement of the police in the capital area this morning, the two men have been released.

According to the police, the woman’s death was not caused by criminal means. The announcement also says that during the police and forensic pathologist examination, unclear aspects that required further examination emerged.

The conclusion of the forensic pathologist is that the injuries sustained by the deceased did not lead to her death. No further information is known at this time.

The woman’s death in Reykjavík marks the second time in a week that a murder has been reported in Iceland, the previous one occurring in North Iceland on October 4th, and marks the fourth this year alone.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland Airwaves Is Being Boycotted, The Festival Releases A Statement

Iceland Airwaves Is Being Boycotted, The Festival Releases A Statement

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Difficult For Extreme Politics To Thrive In Iceland

The Icelandic Roundup: Difficult For Extreme Politics To Thrive In Iceland

by

News
Terror Suspects Said To Have Plotted Against Labour Leader, Socialist Party Head

Terror Suspects Said To Have Plotted Against Labour Leader, Socialist Party Head

by

News
Unemployment At Just Under 3% In September, Higher Amongst Immigrants

Unemployment At Just Under 3% In September, Higher Amongst Immigrants

by

News
Two Men In Custody Suspected Of Murder

Two Men In Custody Suspected Of Murder

by

News
Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

by

Show Me More!