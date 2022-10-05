From Iceland — Three People In Custody Following The Murder In Ólafsfjörður

Photo by Fjallabyggd.is

The North Iceland court has approved one week-long custody over two men and one woman arrested following the homicide in Ólafsfjörður, reports RUV. In the beginning, four people were arrested following the incident, and one of them was later released.

Earlier this week, a man was stabbed to death in a house in Ólafsfjörður. When police officers from Akureyri arrived at the scene, the man was already unconscious. CPR attempts didn’t help him to regain consciousness and he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity hasn’t been disclosed, but he is believed to have been a man in his forties. He was stabbed to death by a sharp object.

Deputy Superintendent Arnfríður Gígja Arngrímsdóttir say the police have a fairly clear picture of what happened, but the investigation is still in its early stages and data is being gathered to further clarify that picture.