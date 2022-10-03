From Iceland — Man Stabbed To Death In Ólafsfjörður

Photo by Fjallabyggd.is

A man was stabbed to death in a house in Ólafsfjörður last night, reports Vísir. Four were arrested in connection with the case. The deceased Icelandic man in his fourties lives in Ólafsfjörður.

It is stated in an announcement from the police that help was requested at a house in Ólafsfjörður at 02:34 last night. When police officers from Akureyri arrived at the scene, the man was already unconscious. At the same time, police officers on guard duty on the Tröllaskaga were called out. Then two special forces were deployed from Akureyri.

“When the first officers arrived on the scene, CPR was started on a man who had injuries. Doctors and paramedics also came to the scene, but CPR attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” says the police announcement.

Four parties were arrested for the investigation of the case. All of them have the legal status of defendants in the early stages of the case and while their involvement in the case is being investigated, police say that no one is wanted in connection with the case.