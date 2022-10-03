From Iceland — 38% Of Reform, Pirate And People's Party Supporters Have Tattoos

Photo by Art Bicnick

The popularity of tattoos continues to grow in Iceland. Up to three out of ten adult Icelanders have tattoos, with the number being higher among young people and women, in particular, reports RÚV.

In 2018, about 20% of adult Icelanders had a tattoo, but now the number equals just under 30%. Having tattoos is most popular among young people, but almost half of adults under the age of 30 have gotten at least one tattoo.

Icelanders with a lower family income are more likely to have a tattoo, or almost 40%, while only about 20% of those with the highest income have a tattoo.

Supporters of the People’s Party, Reform and Pirate Party are the most tattooed in Iceland (38%), while only 12% of the voters of the Left Green Party have tattoos and 17% of the voters of the Progressive Party.

The results of the Þjóðarpuls Gallup survey also indicate that the percentage of tattooed Icelanders will grow in the coming years, as about a fifth of those who do not have a tattoo say that they can easily consider getting one.