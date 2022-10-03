From Iceland — 38% Of Reform, Pirate And People's Party Supporters Have Tattoos

38% Of Reform, Pirate And People’s Party Supporters Have Tattoos

Published October 3, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The popularity of tattoos continues to grow in Iceland. Up to three out of ten adult Icelanders have tattoos, with the number being higher among young people and women, in particular, reports RÚV.

Titans of Icelandic photography combine in this discount box in the Grapevine Store: signed copies of both Faces of the North by RAX and Planet Iceland by Sigurgeir Sigurjónsson. As always, join our High Five Club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and get the latest issue sent straight to your email.

In 2018, about 20% of adult Icelanders had a tattoo, but now the number equals just under 30%. Having tattoos is most popular among young people, but almost half of adults under the age of 30 have gotten at least one tattoo.

Icelanders with a lower family income are more likely to have a tattoo, or almost 40%, while only about 20% of those with the highest income have a tattoo.

Supporters of the People’s Party, Reform and Pirate Party are the most tattooed in Iceland (38%), while only 12% of the voters of the Left Green Party have tattoos and 17% of the voters of the Progressive Party.

The results of the Þjóðarpuls Gallup survey also indicate that the percentage of tattooed Icelanders will grow in the coming years, as about a fifth of those who do not have a tattoo say that they can easily consider getting one.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Booming Interest In Icelandic Books

Booming Interest In Icelandic Books

by

News
Plans To Arm The Icelandic Police Are Heavily Criticised

Plans To Arm The Icelandic Police Are Heavily Criticised

by

News
Man Stabbed To Death In Ólafsfjörður

Man Stabbed To Death In Ólafsfjörður

by

News
RVK Newscast 218: Airport Bomb Scare

RVK Newscast 218: Airport Bomb Scare

by

News
GreenBytes Raises €1M To Help Restaurants Fight Food Waste

GreenBytes Raises €1M To Help Restaurants Fight Food Waste

by

News
Most Of The Guns Seized Were Legally Registered, Home Of National Commissioner’s Father Also Searched

Most Of The Guns Seized Were Legally Registered, Home Of National Commissioner’s Father Also Searched

by

Show Me More!