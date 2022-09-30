From Iceland — RVK Newscast 218: Airport Bomb Scare


It’s been a busy week of news in Iceland! To bring you all the latest, Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in chief, Valur Grettisson is back with another episode of RVK Newscast. Read on for more info and links.

A bomb threat closed Keflavík International Airport from about half past midnight last night until about 04:30 this morning, ending with police finding a “suspicious package” which contained what turned out to be fireworks and facsimiles of weapons. Read more here.

Police investigating a suspected terrorist case in Iceland have held a press conference where they revealed some more information to the public. The press conference was due to be held on Tuesday but was delayed, for unclear reasons. Read more here.

Jodie Foster will be in Iceland in the coming weeks to film a new series of ‘True Detective’, in what will be the country’s biggest film production so far.

