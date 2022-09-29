From Iceland — Early Morning Bomb Scare Temporarily Shuts Down Airport

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

A bomb threat closed Keflavík International Airport from about half past midnight last night until about 04:30 this morning, ending with police finding a “suspicious package” which contained what turned out to be fireworks and facsimiles of weapons.

RÚV reported at 00:27 that all flights to Keflavík International Airport were being diverted to other airports as a report came in that there was a bomb on board a UPS flight from Germany on its way to the US. The Boeing 747-8, which was on its way to Louisville in Kentucky, was turned around some 250 kilometres west-southwest of Reykjanes and compelled to land while the area was cleared.

Some four hours later, the airport was opened again, as extensive searching had shown no signs of any bomb on the plane. Previously diverted flights were allowed to return, although the Icelandic Coast Guard, police, and bomb technicians continued to work.

The matter was officially closed at 08:09 this morning. No bomb was found, but what was described as a “suspicious package” was discovered, which upon closer inspection contained fireworks and facsimiles of firearms.

Police would not disclose the nature of the bomb threat, nor how it was reported, but all flights to and from Keflavík are now operating normally.