From Iceland — Vínbúðin Might Expand Opening Hours

Vínbúðin Might Expand Opening Hours

Published September 28, 2022

Words by
Photo by
ÁTVR by Danninja/Wikimedia Commons

Vínbúðin could be allowed to be open on Sundays and other holidays if a bill that five members of the Progressive Party have submitted to Parliament passes, reports Vísir.

This is the second time the bill has been presented. The initiator of the bill is Hafdís Hrönn Hafsteinsdóttir, Member of Parliament of the Progressive Party, and four other members of her party.

According to the current law, alcohol outlets must be closed on national religious holidays, the first day of summer, May 1, June 17, the first Monday in August and Sundays. The bill assumes that this ban will be abolished. It refers to similar rules that apply to liquor stores in Nordic countries.

The report of the bill states, among other things, that it is necessary to respond to the emergence of new alcohol stores, especially online stores, by extending the law on the opening hours of Vínbúðin. However, this does not obligate ÁTVR to keep stores open on these days.

