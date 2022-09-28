From Iceland — RVK Newscast 217: Limited Evidence In Terrorism Case

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode of RVK Newscast, Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson is in Grafarvogur, the home of two suspects in the recent terrorism case, to discuss the latest updates regarding this. Read on for more info and links!

A lawyer for a man arrested last week on suspicion of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack says his client is innocent of these charges, and has no connections to far right extremist groups. Two men continue to detained for questioning by the Icelandic police, who claim that they were planning to commit ‘mass murder’ at a police party and the parliament. However, as of yet, the police have presented very little evidence to support these accusations. Read more here.

High winds pummelled northeast Iceland over the weekend, especially on Sunday, with extensive damage done to buildings and cars. No serious injuries have been reported. Read more here.

