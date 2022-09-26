From Iceland — East Iceland Battered By Storms, Extensive Damage

Published September 26, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhjálmur Vernharðsson

High winds pummeled northeast Iceland over the weekend, especially on Sunday, with extensive damage done to buildings and cars. No serious injuries have been reported.

MBL reports that high winds did ripped through roofs and smashed car windows in the East Iceland town of Reyðarfjörður.

“You could say that it’s an utter disaster area here at the moment,” Reyðarfjörður mayor Ragn­ar Sig­urðsson told reporters. “I have never experienced anything like this before,” adding that he had seen shrubs and bushes uprooted by the wind.

Vísir reports that about 70 tourists were stranded in Möðrudalsöræfi, northeast Iceland, due to the winds. Fortunately, the rescue squad was able to get all of these people to safety. Vilhjálmur Vernharðsson, who was on the scene, said that the weather ended up being worse than was originally forecast, which took these tourists by surprise.

The storm system extended as far north as Akureyri, which although buffeted by mountains, was subjected to extensive flooding.

All told, half the country was without power for nearly two hours. The winds and flooding, while doing extensive damage, did not result in any serious injuries, but this first autumn storm of the year certainly made its mark.

