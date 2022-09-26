From Iceland — Fourth Coronavirus Vaccination Shots Beginning This Month

Fourth Coronavirus Vaccination Shots Beginning This Month

Published September 26, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
John Pearson

Fourth coronavirus vaccination shots will be made available tomorrow, Vísir reports, at Laugardalshöll for those aged 60 and older. Influenza shots will be offered at the same time.

Join our weekly newsletter to get our next quiz sent by email and you could win our new Grapevine’s Box of Icelandic Flowers! As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and get the latest issue sent straight to your email.

Fourth vaccination shots for those younger than this will be made available once this round has been completed.

These vaccinations will be on offer from 11:00 to 15:00 every day up to and including October 7th. Local health clinics will handle these vaccinations outside of the capital area.

According to data from covid.is, 78% of Icelanders are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and some 27,644 people have already received a fourth vaccination.

Fourth vaccination shots against the coronavirus have been used in numerous other countries due to the spread of new variants, and health authorities in Iceland announced last week that they would begin the same.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The National Court Confirms The Rape Sentence Against A Footballer

The National Court Confirms The Rape Sentence Against A Footballer

by

News
Prime Minister Expects Russian Citizens Will Apply For Asylum In Iceland

Prime Minister Expects Russian Citizens Will Apply For Asylum In Iceland

by

News
East Iceland Battered By Storms, Extensive Damage

East Iceland Battered By Storms, Extensive Damage

by

News
RVK Newscast 216: Potential Terrorist Plot Foiled, Four Suspects Arrested

RVK Newscast 216: Potential Terrorist Plot Foiled, Four Suspects Arrested

by

News
Iceland Airwaves 2022: New Names & Day Passes Added

Iceland Airwaves 2022: New Names & Day Passes Added

by

News
Terrorist Suspects: Possible Far-Right Ties; Justice Minister Proposes Pre-Emptive Investigations

Terrorist Suspects: Possible Far-Right Ties; Justice Minister Proposes Pre-Emptive Investigations

by

Show Me More!