From Iceland — Fourth Coronavirus Vaccination Shots Beginning This Month

Photo by John Pearson

Fourth coronavirus vaccination shots will be made available tomorrow, Vísir reports, at Laugardalshöll for those aged 60 and older. Influenza shots will be offered at the same time.

Fourth vaccination shots for those younger than this will be made available once this round has been completed.

These vaccinations will be on offer from 11:00 to 15:00 every day up to and including October 7th. Local health clinics will handle these vaccinations outside of the capital area.

According to data from covid.is, 78% of Icelanders are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and some 27,644 people have already received a fourth vaccination.

Fourth vaccination shots against the coronavirus have been used in numerous other countries due to the spread of new variants, and health authorities in Iceland announced last week that they would begin the same.