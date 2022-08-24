From Iceland — Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Available Next Month

Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Available Next Month

Published August 24, 2022

Wikimedia Commons/NIAID

The fourth COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everyone who wants it next month, reports RÚV. Up to 25,000 people have already received the fourth injection in Iceland.

The fourth vaccination will be given at health centers and has been recommended to be given at the same time as the flu shot to make it more convenient.

All adults can be vaccinated if they request it or if a doctor deems it necessary. “What will be emphasized and what we are recommending in particular is that the immunocompromised and adults over 60 years old get the fourth dose. Then health workers, staff of health institutions and nursing homes will also get it,” says deputy epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund.

Guðrún says there is enough vaccine for everyone who wants it but there is also hope for an updated vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna that should work better against the omicron variant of the virus. They do not have a marketing license yet, so it is uncertain when they will be put into use. “There is no reason to wait for it. These vaccines that are available and that we have been using have been shown to provide good protection against serious illness and death,” she says.

The epidemic has been raging in Iceland for the past few weeks, Guðrún says. However, there are signs that fewer people are being diagnosed and hospitalizations have decreased. According to forecasts, the situation will be different this fall.

