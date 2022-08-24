From Iceland — RVK Newscast 209: The Volcano Is Dead, Long Live The Volcano


RVK Newscast 209: The Volcano Is Dead, Long Live The Volcano

Published August 24, 2022

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson visits the island of Geldinganes to bring you all the latest Icelandic news, including information about the new eruption. Read on for info and links!

Hello and welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode, Valur and Pollý visit the recent eruption at Meradalir to show you the smoking lava field of the supposedly deceased volcano. Read on for more info and links!

The volcano in Fagradalsfjall appears to have fizzled out, although it’s too early to officially declare its death. Volcanologists say that this might only be the beginning of the volcano series in Fagradalsfjall and Icelanders can rest assured that there will be more volcanos in the Reykjanes Peninsula in the coming years. More info here.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info.

And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order! Shop here.

