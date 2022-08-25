From Iceland — Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir Crowned Miss Universe Iceland

Photo by Vísir

Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir, Miss East Reykjavík, was just crowned Miss Universe Iceland 2022, reports Vísir.

Hrafnhildur will represent Iceland in the Miss Universe competition in December in San José, Costa Rica.

Sixteen women competed for the title this year. The contestants performed a dance and then modeled swimsuits and evening dresses. In the days before the competition, they underwent judge interviews at the hotel where they were staying together.

Alexandra Andreyeva Tomasdottir, Miss Northern Iceland, placed second in the competition. The other women among the top five were Þorbjörg Kristinsdóttir, Ísabella Þorvaldsdóttir, and Elva Björk Jónsdóttir.

“We have been together like a small family through the whole process and we bond so well,” Manuela Ósk Harðardóttir, the director of the competition, told Vísir.