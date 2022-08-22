From Iceland — Daily Volcano Briefing: Eruption Has Virtually No Activity

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

Just two and a half weeks after the eruption at Meradalir started, the volcanic activity appears to have declined to levels that are virtually nonexistent.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

On Saturday, there were still some gases and lava being released from the vent, but its activity had decreased significantly in the last 24 hours and there was very little visible to viewers.

As of Sunday morning, there has been no detectable activity at the site, reports Morgunblaðið. A dense blue-grey plume rose from the crater around 6:00 on Sunday, and then the seismic tremour ceased completely.

Researchers from the University of Iceland are trying to determine if there is still lava flowing through the pond at the base of the crater, according to a Facebook post. If there is not, the eruption likely ended at 6:00 on Sunday. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has yet to confirm the eruption’s end.

Meradalir’s slow decline is very different from the Geldingadalir eruption, which ended very abruptly, according to another post from the university.

Despite the volcano’s seeming demise, thousands of tourists continued to flock to the site for a glimpse of the smoking crater.

Despite the eruption fizzling out, thousands of tourists continue to visit the site. Plumes of blue-grey smoke rise from the otherwise inactive crater on Saturday, August 20.