From Iceland — Daily Volcano Briefing: Eruption Has Virtually No Activity

Just two and a half weeks after the eruption at Meradalir started, the volcanic activity appears to have declined to levels that are virtually nonexistent.
On Saturday, there were still some gases and lava being released from the vent, but its activity had decreased significantly in the last 24 hours and there was very little visible to viewers.
As of Sunday morning, there has been no detectable activity at the site, reports Morgunblaðið. A dense blue-grey plume rose from the crater around 6:00 on Sunday, and then the seismic tremour ceased completely.
Researchers from the University of Iceland are trying to determine if there is still lava flowing through the pond at the base of the crater, according to a Facebook post. If there is not, the eruption likely ended at 6:00 on Sunday. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has yet to confirm the eruption’s end.
Meradalir’s slow decline is very different from the Geldingadalir eruption, which ended very abruptly, according to another post from the university.
Despite the volcano’s seeming demise, thousands of tourists continued to flock to the site for a glimpse of the smoking crater.
