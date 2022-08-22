From Iceland — Icelandic Horse Social Network

The Horseday app is a specially designed app for the Icelandic horse community, reports RÚV.

The app can be used to analyse the gaits of horses and link genealogical information.

“It’s sort of a social network, but at the same time it’s an analytics tool where people can log their ride and the app analyzes the gait of the horse using the sensors on the phone and records the distance and speed,” says CEO, Oddur Ólafsson.

There are over 4,000 users worldwide and Oddur believes the future is bright for the app.

“The app naturally improves the overall care of the Icelandic horse, bringing their well-being and horsemanship into the modern age,” says Oddur. “We envision that this will naturally be the main application connecting the Icelandic horse world. In the future we will develop and adapt the app to connect other horse breeds around the world.”

