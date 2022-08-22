From Iceland — PHOTO GALLERY: Birth And Death Of Meradalir

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

An eruption started in the valley called Meradalir on the Reykjanes Peninsula on the afternoon of August 3. Photographers, tourists, scientists, and the ever-present search and rescue volunteers rushed to the area, which is just downhill from last year’s Geldingadalir eruption. Starting as a fissure that released a wall of flame, this eruption morphed into a lava fountain that drew thousands of visitors every day for its two-and-a-half-week life. While this eruption appears to be over for now, researchers believe this is just the beginning of the potentially years-long series of volcanic events on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption started as a wall of fire in Meradalir, pictured at sunset on August 3. Dusk on August 3. The eruption takes on an other-worldly glow just 12 hours after it started on August 3. Gases from the eruption distort the appearance of the lava fountains on August 3. A visitor poses for a selfie in front of the eruption on August 3. Grapevine Editor-In-Chief Valur Grettisson prepares to film a volcano-themed Reykjavík Newscast. August 5 August 5 By August 5, the fissure was already transforming into several craters. A scientist collects measurements at the eruption site. The main parking lots to the trail filled quickly after the eruption trail reopened, leaving many to park along the side of the road. August 10 Violent spurts of lava are ejected from the crater on August 10. A search and rescue volunteer stands in front of the volcano on August 10. A cloud hovered over the eruption site most of Monday, August 15. A number of planes carrying onlookers regularly fly over the eruption. August 15 Plumes of blue-grey smoke rise from the otherwise inactive crater on Saturday, August 20.