From Iceland — The President And Prime Minister Become The First Passengers Of An Electric Plane

The President And Prime Minister Become The First Passengers Of An Electric Plane

Published August 24, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Vísir

A new page was written in Icelandic aviation history yesterday with the first passenger flight of an electric aircraft in the country, reports Vísir.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

The President of Iceland and the Prime Minister became the first passengers to try out the plane. They agreed that this marks a new stage in Iceland’s journey towards clean energy in air transport.

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson was the first to take to the flight with the pilot Matthías Sveinbjörnsson. Matthías founded the Rafmagnsflug company together with Friðrik Pálsson. The company has brought the TF-KWH plane to Iceland.

“The time comes when the number of electric airplanes increases. They will have a longer range, can carry more passengers, and I think this development will be faster every year,” said Guðni after the flight.

Guðni agreed that the flight was comfortable and symbolic. He also believes that soon Iceland will become a country where electric planes will make a stopover before embarking on a journey across the Atlantic ocean.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir took the flight after the President. After the flight, she said it felt good, even though she normally doesn’t find it comfortable to be in small planes.

“Having taken this flight convinces me that we have come incredibly close to taking the first steps in the energy shift in aviation, and I am convinced that in the next decade, we will see the domestic flights in Iceland move to green energy,” said Katrín.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 209: The Volcano Is Dead, Long Live The Volcano

RVK Newscast 209: The Volcano Is Dead, Long Live The Volcano

by

News
Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Available Next Month

Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Available Next Month

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: The Volcano Is Dead!

The Icelandic Roundup: The Volcano Is Dead!

by

News
Special Forces Stop Young Activists From Protesting At Russian Embassy

Special Forces Stop Young Activists From Protesting At Russian Embassy

by

News
Reykjavik Grapevine’s 21st ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Reykjavik Grapevine’s 21st ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

by

News
Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

by

Show Me More!