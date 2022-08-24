From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: The Volcano Is Dead!

The Icelandic Roundup: The Volcano Is Dead!

Published August 24, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by

She dead! On this week’s episode of the podcast, culture editor Josie Anne and writer Emma Ledbetter discuss the sad demise of the short-lived Meradalir volcano, as well as Culture Night and how to drive in Iceland!

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 209: The Volcano Is Dead, Long Live The Volcano

RVK Newscast 209: The Volcano Is Dead, Long Live The Volcano

by

News
Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Available Next Month

Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Available Next Month

by

News
The President And Prime Minister Become The First Passengers Of An Electric Plane

The President And Prime Minister Become The First Passengers Of An Electric Plane

by

News
Special Forces Stop Young Activists From Protesting At Russian Embassy

Special Forces Stop Young Activists From Protesting At Russian Embassy

by

News
Reykjavik Grapevine’s 21st ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Reykjavik Grapevine’s 21st ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

by

News
Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

by

Show Me More!