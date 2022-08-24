From Iceland — Special Forces Stop Young Activists From Protesting At Russian Embassy

Published August 24, 2022

Vísir

Police officers and a special unit from the National Police Commissioner stopped members of the Young Independence Party who planned to protest Russia’s war in Ukraine at the Russian Embassy last night, reports Vísir.

The young people planned to paint the Ukrainian flag on the sidewalk near the embassy ​​but were stopped in the process, leaving puddles of yellow and blue paint remaining on the sidewalk.

According to news agency sources, a special forces vehicle was stationed outside the embassy when the protestors arrived, and police cars arrived quickly on scene. The youths had started painting the Ukrainian flag on the sidewalk, but officers stopped them and told them they are guilty of property damage.

Today marks six months since the invasion and is Ukraine’s national holiday. Members of the Young Independence Party have called for a forum at 18:30 tonight in Valhöll to mark the occasion. Foreign Minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, former minister Björn Bjarnason and political scientist Bryndís Bjarnadóttir will deliver speeches, according to RÚV.

