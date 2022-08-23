From Iceland — Reykjavik Grapevine's 21st 'Ask Me Anything' Online Now


Reykjavik Grapevine’s 21st ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now

Published August 23, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Sreenshot / Zoom

Valur Grettison (Editor-In-Chief), Andie Sophia Fontaine (News Editor) and Josie Anne Gaitens (Culture Editor) were joined by Youtube and High Five Club members on Friday for the 21st Grapevine AMA.

You asked, and we answered! This month we toasted 21 AMAs, our 200th RVK Newscast, and of course, the new eruption at Meradalir!

After this AMA session, we will be making some changes to our regular monthly format. The AMAs have been a great way to meet YOU, our dear friends and supporters, during Covid. With restrictions lifting and life slowly returning to normality, it’s time for something fresh. Keep an eye on your emails in the next few weeks for details of what’s coming next.

Join this channel to get access to perks!

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

by

News
Number Of Birdwatchers Growing In Northeast Iceland

Number Of Birdwatchers Growing In Northeast Iceland

by

News
European Film Awards Selects ‘Beautiful Beings’ And ‘Godland’

European Film Awards Selects ‘Beautiful Beings’ And ‘Godland’

by

News
Seven Fatal Shootings Since 1990

Seven Fatal Shootings Since 1990

by

News
Volcanic Eruption First Of Many

Volcanic Eruption First Of Many

by

News
Two Dead After A Shooting In Blönduós

Two Dead After A Shooting In Blönduós

by

Show Me More!