From Iceland — Reykjavik Grapevine's 21st 'Ask Me Anything' Online Now

Valur Grettison (Editor-In-Chief), Andie Sophia Fontaine (News Editor) and Josie Anne Gaitens (Culture Editor) were joined by Youtube and High Five Club members on Friday for the 21st Grapevine AMA.

You asked, and we answered! This month we toasted 21 AMAs, our 200th RVK Newscast, and of course, the new eruption at Meradalir!

After this AMA session, we will be making some changes to our regular monthly format. The AMAs have been a great way to meet YOU, our dear friends and supporters, during Covid. With restrictions lifting and life slowly returning to normality, it’s time for something fresh. Keep an eye on your emails in the next few weeks for details of what’s coming next.

