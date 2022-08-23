From Iceland — Fire Breaks Out On Tugboat

Photo by Hansueli Krapf/Wikimedia Commons

A fire broke out in the engine room of a tugboat off of Patreksfjörður, reports RÚV.

The Coast Guard helicopter and firefighters from the Metropolitan Fire Service were called out to the scene. The fire was extinguished a half-hour after the call was received.

A rescue boat from Landsbjörg will escort the tugboat back to the harbour. Ten people were on board the tugboat when the fire broke out.

Tugboats are a crucial part of sea vessel traffic to and from Iceland. Even in ports of call with especially deep harbours, such as Grundarfjörður or Reykjavík, they serve a vital function in keeping the coming and going of ships running smoothly.

