From Iceland — Prime Minister Expects Russian Citizens Will Apply For Asylum In Iceland

Prime Minister Expects Russian Citizens Will Apply For Asylum In Iceland

Published September 26, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Gabrielle Motola

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir expects that numerous Russian citizens will apply for international protection in Iceland, RÚV reports, in the wake of new orders from Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin that up to 300,000 people could be conscripted into military service, which has already led to Russian men fleeing the country.

Join our weekly newsletter to get our next quiz sent by email and you could win our new Grapevine’s Box of Icelandic Flowers! As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and get the latest issue sent straight to your email.

Andrei Menshenin, a young Russian man living in Iceland, told reporters for RÚV that amongst young people he knows, no one wants to be sent to the battlefield. He furthermore encouraged the Icelandic government to accept Russian asylum seekers.

Katrín said that while the matter has not been formally discussed within the government, “we and other European countries can expect more applications [for asylum] from [Russia].”

Some 1,560 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Iceland as of this month, under the auspices of Article 44 of the Law on Foreigners, which grants the Minister of Justice the power to grant asylum to people fleeing war zones. This article would not apply Russian asylum seekers, Katrín said, as the circumstances would be completely different. She added, though, that the matter would be discussed.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The National Court Confirms The Rape Sentence Against A Footballer

The National Court Confirms The Rape Sentence Against A Footballer

by

News
Fourth Coronavirus Vaccination Shots Beginning This Month

Fourth Coronavirus Vaccination Shots Beginning This Month

by

News
East Iceland Battered By Storms, Extensive Damage

East Iceland Battered By Storms, Extensive Damage

by

News
RVK Newscast 216: Potential Terrorist Plot Foiled, Four Suspects Arrested

RVK Newscast 216: Potential Terrorist Plot Foiled, Four Suspects Arrested

by

News
Iceland Airwaves 2022: New Names & Day Passes Added

Iceland Airwaves 2022: New Names & Day Passes Added

by

News
Terrorist Suspects: Possible Far-Right Ties; Justice Minister Proposes Pre-Emptive Investigations

Terrorist Suspects: Possible Far-Right Ties; Justice Minister Proposes Pre-Emptive Investigations

by

Show Me More!