From Iceland — Two Men In Custody Suspected Of Murder

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/brynjarsson

Two men in their forties are currently in police custody, suspected of having killed a woman in her fifties, Vísir reports.

MBL had previously reported that Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Central Police Investigation Department Margeir Sveinsson told reporters that there was a suspected murder at play after a person was found dead in the 105 postal code on Saturday.

Police later reported that a woman was found dead in a vehicle in the Laugardalur neighbourhood of Reykjavík.

Two men are currently in custody in the wake of this discovery, in part as part of an investigation as to whether or not they had anything to do with her death.

This marks the second time in a week that a murder has been reported in Iceland, the previous one occurring in North Iceland on October 4th, and marks the fourth this year alone.