From Iceland — Unemployment At Just Under 3% In September, Higher Amongst Immigrants

Unemployment At Just Under 3% In September, Higher Amongst Immigrants

Published October 11, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Jabbi/Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment decreased between August and September, a report from the Directorate of Labour details, but the unemployment rate was still higher for immigrants.

Get the new Reykjavík Grapevine issue with Björk on the cover! We got the privilege of interviewing Björk on her new album, and you can get her incredible new record with your issue here or get it in a double issue bundle along with the September issue. You can also join our High Five club to support our journalism and get the Björk web issue sent to your inbox.

Iceland’s overall unemployment rate is now 2.8%, down by 0.3% in August. This translates to about 5,400 people without work, 44% of whom are of foreign origin.

While unemployment has declined for immigrants, 5.6% of them are currently without work. This includes some 1,250 Poles, who comprise the largest ethnic minority in Iceland.

As is almost always the case, unemployment was highest in Suðurnes, at 4.8%. At the same time, it was lowest in Northwest Iceland, at 0.7%, and at about 3.2% in the capital area. All other areas of the country saw unemployment at about 1%.

The Directorate does not expect these figures to change by much in October. These unemployment figures are all in line with Iceland experiencing a massive labour shortage, in sectors such as construction and tourism.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland Airwaves Is Being Boycotted, The Festival Releases A Statement

Iceland Airwaves Is Being Boycotted, The Festival Releases A Statement

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Difficult For Extreme Politics To Thrive In Iceland

The Icelandic Roundup: Difficult For Extreme Politics To Thrive In Iceland

by

News
Two Men Suspected Of Murder Have Now Been Released

Two Men Suspected Of Murder Have Now Been Released

by

News
Terror Suspects Said To Have Plotted Against Labour Leader, Socialist Party Head

Terror Suspects Said To Have Plotted Against Labour Leader, Socialist Party Head

by

News
Two Men In Custody Suspected Of Murder

Two Men In Custody Suspected Of Murder

by

News
Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

by

Show Me More!