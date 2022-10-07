From Iceland — Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

Photo by Larissa Kyzer

The streets of Siglufjörður were covered with snow this morning, reports RÚV. There is even more snow up in the mountains, but it’s unknown how long the snow will stay as frost is not forecasted until next week.

After a sunny September, winter came back to the North.

It started snowing last night in Siglufjörður and Ólafsfjörður, but there the snowfall has not been as heavy.

According to the Icelandic Met Center’s forecast, we can expect 5-13 m/​s in the north and northwest.

Rain, sleet or snow will continue. The forecast does not expect frost until next week.

Whether this is a harbinger for an early snow in the south is as yet unknown.