From Iceland — Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

Snow Came Early To Siglufjörður

Published October 7, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Larissa Kyzer

The streets of Siglufjörður were covered with snow this morning, reports RÚV. There is even more snow up in the mountains, but it’s unknown how long the snow will stay as frost is not forecasted until next week.

Titans of Icelandic photography combine in this discount box in the Grapevine Store: signed copies of both Faces of the North by RAX and Planet Iceland by Sigurgeir Sigurjónsson. As always, join our High Five Club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and get the latest issue sent straight to your email.

After a sunny September, winter came back to the North.

It started snowing last night in Siglufjörður and Ólafsfjörður, but there the snowfall has not been as heavy.

According to the Icelandic Met Center’s forecast, we can expect 5-13 m/​s in the north and northwest.

Rain, sleet or snow will continue. The forecast does not expect frost until next week.

Whether this is a harbinger for an early snow in the south is as yet unknown.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Ukrainians In Iceland Organise A Culture Festival

Ukrainians In Iceland Organise A Culture Festival

by

News
Alcohol Consumption In Iceland Has Increased

Alcohol Consumption In Iceland Has Increased

by

News
Three People In Custody Following The Murder In Ólafsfjörður

Three People In Custody Following The Murder In Ólafsfjörður

by

News
Secondary School Students Take Action Against Administration Over Sexual Assaults

Secondary School Students Take Action Against Administration Over Sexual Assaults

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Father Of Chief Of Police Connected to Terrorist Plot Investigation

The Icelandic Roundup: Father Of Chief Of Police Connected to Terrorist Plot Investigation

by

News
New Bread Cake Champion Announced

New Bread Cake Champion Announced

by

Show Me More!