From Iceland — Ukrainians In Iceland Organise A Culture Festival

Published October 6, 2022

Igor Karimov/Unsplash

On October 8-9, Ukrainians in Iceland will host a culture festival in Kolaportið. The festival is called “Úkraína þakkar Íslandi” or “Ukraine thanks Iceland” and aims to show gratitude to Iceland which welcomed over 1300 Ukrainians asking for international protection after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

Ukrainian volunteers will offer free tasting of traditional Ukrainian dishes, including the famous beetroot soup borsch (listed in the UNESCO endangered heritage list). Additionally, there will be a concert of Ukrainian artists, a modern art performance, a charity fair, workshops for kids and adults, and a presentation of Ukrainian businesses.

This event will be held by Ukrainian volunteers and will take place in Kolaportið from 11:00 to 17:00.

Ukrainians in Iceland are also working on a new Ukrainian-Icelandic mural, soon to be finished at Laugavegur 36, on the exterior wall of Sandholt bakery.

New Ukrainian-Icelandic mural (Photo: Icelandic-Ukrainian Project)

